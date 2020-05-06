Model’s racy bikini photo baffles fans

The model stunned fans with her racy pic. Image: Instagram @kellybellyboom

Model Kelly Gale left her 1.4 million Instagram followers doing a double take after sharing a particularly racy bikini photo.

It wasn't that the model shared a photo of herself posing at what looked like a luxury tropical resort - the photos were obviously taken pre-pandemic. It was her bikini top, or seemingly lack there of, that captured their attention.

The swim suit in question left little to the imagination and featured a head-spinning optical illusion that had some questioning just how revealing the 24-year-old had dared to go.

The tan second half of her two-toned 'micro-kini' looked as if it was blending into her skin, which made it seem as if she only had a sliver of white fabric as a top.

Gale's fans also shared their confusion in the comments.

"PLOT TWIST: that top is only one colour," wrote one Instagram user.

"Thought you were naked haha," shared another.

"Had to do a double take with that nude bikini!"

Although she chose not to share the label behind the design, the model is no stranger to the extreme skimpy bikini trend that has become popular.

In March she captured the attention of her followers with a G-string bikini bottom and a top showing a lot of underboob.

These photos were obviously taken pre-isolation. Source: Instagram @kellybellyboom.

And in December last year she posed in a hot tub on-board a yacht, wearing a barely-there pair of bikini bottoms that showed of plenty of skin.

Gale paired it with a triangle yellow bikini top and matching tinted sunglasses, writing in the caption: "No more work in 2019, cheers!"

Taking the micro-bikini trend to the extreme. Source: Instagram @kellybellyboom.

Bikini snaps aside, like the majority of the world Gale is currently self-isolating.

While she's keeping her fans engaged with several 'throwback' posts of her travels and sun-drenched selfies, the Swedish-Australian model is also sharing her favourite workouts and healthy recipes on her Youtube channel, Kelly Gale.

These include videos such as 'Kelly Gale 27min Core Crusher,' Kelly Gale Tight Legs in 20min' and 'Kelly Gale Fat-Burner Healthy Pancakes'.

She currently has 17,500 subscribers on the video platform.

Originally published as Model's racy bikini photo baffles fans