Model’s savage fat shaming response

Milos Raonic’s girlfriend served up a brutal insult to a tennis bad boy who poked fun at the Canadian’s weight gain during lockdown.

Milos Raonic’s girlfriend served up a brutal insult to a tennis bad boy who poked fun at the Canadian’s weight gain during lockdown.

If you come at Camille Ringoir's man, you best not miss.

The girlfriend of tennis star Milos Raonic leap to his defence by serving up a cold-hearted sledge to a rival who fat shamed the Canadian on Instagram.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman posted a photo on social media earlier in the week of him on the practice court with Raonic. But comments on the picture quickly focused on Raonic's figure, with many suggesting he'd put on a lot of weight during lockdown.

Schwartzman later disabled comments on the post because it was being inundated with cruel comments about the world No. 30 - but not before Fognini chimed in, suggesting Raonic ate "an elephant" during lockdown.

Ringoir has a long memory though, and went all the way back to 2014 - the last time Fognini played Raonic - to put the Italian in his place.

Raonic won that match in Cincinnati 6-1 6-0 and the Belgian model posted a screenshot of the score on her Instagram story accompanied by the caption: "Just a bread stick and a bagel @fabiofogna."

The "bread stick" refers to the solitary game Fognini won in the first set, while "bagel" is a tennis term used when someone fails to win a single game in any set.

Game, set and match, Ringoir.

RELATED: Kyrgios thrown under the bus on live TV

RELATED: Nadal slams 'barbaric' tennis move

Cop that.

Fognini is no stranger to controversy. The hot-headed world No. 11 was fined $4300 at Wimbledon last year for his meltdown during a third-round loss to Tennys Sandgren where he said: "Damn English. I wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here."

Fognini also lost the plot at this year's Australian Open in another match against Sandgren, blowing up at the umpire, time wasting and being penalised for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Ringoir is Raonic's No. 1 supporter, famously gaining plenty of attention at the 2019 Australian Open when footage of her intense range of courtside emotions was captured during a four-hour epic between her boyfriend and Stan Wawrinka.

Originally published as Model's savage fat shaming response