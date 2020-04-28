Menu
Sofia Vergara and her niece.
Modern Family star’s racy pic with niece

by Eileen Reslen
28th Apr 2020 8:30 AM

She got it from her … aunt.

Sofia Vergara had fans doing a double take with a photo of her and her 27-year-old niece Claudia Vergara in matching thong bikinis.

"Modelo viejo del 72 y modelo nuevo del 92," the Modern Family star captioned the Instagram pic, which translates in English to "Old model of '72 and new model of '92." The 47-year-old then added the hashtag #alwaystwinning.

Claudia, who is the daughter of Sofia's late brother Rafael Vergara, is often compared to her famous aunt for their similar features.

"Soooo … which is which? Nobody can tell….," one person commented. Another added, "Ambos parecen del 92," which translates to, "Both look like they're from 1992."

On Saturday, Sofia snapped another photo of her bum while enjoying a picnic with husband Joe Manganiello at their mansion during their quarantine.

Patio picnic👙🧀🥖🍹

In the post, followers again commented on her fit physique, including supermodel Heidi Klum, who shared a peach emoji and wrote, "WOW Sofia."

In 2017, Sofia's trainer, Jennifer Yates, told Marie Claire that she and the actress did "a lot of squats."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Modern Family star's racy pic with niece

