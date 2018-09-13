Modern steel-framed home in private setting

THERE'S a lot to love about this modern home in Pomona, including the location, privacy, peace and the price. Highfield Rise is a highly desirable area, surrounded by high-end quality homes; there is no concern of over capitalising here if you choose to extend the home.

The location is ideal offering quick access to the Village shops, schools, cafes and restaurants, without compromising on space.

This unique Bush and Beach-built home is nestled into just over three acres of partly-cleared, gently undulating land with a seasonal creek. Steel-framed, there's no risk of termites here and the home is super-strong.

The open plan living area features wide timber look flooring, a bright, white neutral colour scheme and plenty of windows to catch the views and breezes.

The living area opens out to spacious covered verandas for relaxing and entertaining, with a lovely leafy outlook over the grass and trees.

The kitchen is certainly striking, with mix of timber and Caesarstone bench tops, a gas cook top with industrial burners, an electric oven plus a commercial grade micro convection oven. There's also a Fisher & Paykel dishwasher and a stunning wooden breakfast bar.

The luxury bathroom is large and modern with new tiles and a stylish vanity, and there's a separate tiled laundry. Your bedrooms are carpeted with built-in robes and ceiling fans.

Your new home also features a three-bay powered shed and workshop.

This is a safe and friendly neighbourhood with quality homes and wonderful neighbours. Peaceful and serene, you'll wake up to the sound of birds singing and the breeze rustling through the trees.

There's easy access to the upgraded Bruce Highway and you're just 15 minutes from Noosa River and Tewantin, 30 minutes to Maroochydore airport and 30 minutes to the world-famous Noosa Beach and Hastings Street.

60 HIGHFIELD RISE, POMONA

Bed 2

Bath 1

Car 2

Agent: Sam Hargrave at Hargrave Real Estate

Contact: 0425 777 121

Features: Bush and Beach steel-framed home. New kitchen, with Caesarstone bench tops, electric oven, gas range with industrial burners, commercial grade micro convection oven, dishwasher and large wooden servery. Open plan living with new wide timber flooring, breezes and views. Luxury bathroom. Spacious verandas, powered shed plus workshop. Gently undulating land, trees and seasonal creek

Price: Offers over $495,000

Area: 1.23ha

Inspection: Saturday 12.30-1pm September 15, 22