Modern style, world class luxury

BUILT to the highest standard, this luxurious urban residence would be at home in the most affluent city suburbs yet enjoys a relaxed riverfront lifestyle.

Immaculately presented as new, completed in early 2016, it is easy to get lost in the attention to detail. Architectural and style references to the 1960s are evident throughout the home with craftsmanship and detail that will exceed the expectations of the most discerning buyer.

Polished French limestone is used throughout the ground levels and contrasts against Italian Carrera marble counter tops while the extensive use of bespoke cabinetry softens these features with a timber finish. As expected the kitchen is complemented by a full suite of integrated Miele appliances.

Externally, high-end appointments continue again with limestone underfoot, the entertainers alfresco space looks out upon the lush tropical gardens and pool area. Above, rich old growth Burmese teak ceilings are surrounded by dramatic full-length drapes allowing the creation of an external room with romantic filtered light.

Established tropical gardens create privacy around the stunning completely tiled pool. The pool itself is virtually maintenance free with an automated chemical management system and electric retractable Remco pool cover.

Four king-size bedrooms are all appointed with walls of built-in cabinetry, while two offer full size ensuites both with Kaldewei free-standing baths, Villeroy & Boch bathroom wear, Teak wall highlights and limestone flooring.

Private balconies pick up river or pool views while the media room or fourth bedroom includes a wet bar.

A private two-car garage leads to an extensive under-house storage area. Other quality inclusions are electric sheer and block-out curtains, security shutters to external entrances, zoned air-conditioning, centralised CCTV with remote access, alarm system and much more.

A case of function meets form, elegant useability is the core philosophy of the home which is noticeable as you move effortlessly between the different zones. Open plan living spaces blend with the ergonomic kitchen that merges seamlessly with the outdoors.

Located only footsteps from the Noosa riverfront restaurants and cafes, this home is the ultimate combination of modern luxury, excellent functionality and minimal maintenance built to a standard like no other.

Photos View Photo Gallery

NOOSAVILLE

8 William Street

4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Immaculately-presented river home. High-end appointments, bespoke cabinetry, integrated Miele appliances. Zoned air-conditioning to all rooms, French Philippe Chemise wood-burning fireplace

Price: By negotiation

Agent: Adrian Reed at Dowling Neylan Real Estate

Contact: 0409 446 955

Inspection: Saturday 11-11.30am