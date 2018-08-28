Modest $84,500 package vital to fix cyclone landslip

AT FACE value, $84,500 may not sound like a great deal of assistance in disaster relief for Noosa, especially from a $41.85million Tropical Cyclone Debbie damage assistance package.

But Noosa Council is happy to gain enough cash to help complete a vital hinterland road link rebuild after the remnants of Debbie cut a swathe through Noosa in March last year causing a serious road slip.

The end result will be improved safety and accessibility to Cooroy Belli Creek Road through the state and federal Betterment Fund.

State Development, Manufacturing and Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick said when Cyclone Debbie struck in late March last year "roads and bridges were damaged, communities were cut off and homes and businesses impacted”.

Mr Dick said public infrastructure like roads and floodways were critical to rural and regional communities.

"I AM very pleased to approve more than $84,500 in funding for Noosa Shire Council,” he said.

"In regional areas, roads such as Cooroy Belli Creek Road often provide one of the only access routes to highways.

"Cooroy Belli Creek Rd is a vital link in the local road network, connecting over 100 properties with the Bruce Highway, Cooroy and through to the coastal areas of Noosa Shire.”

Mr Dick said the works will strengthen the roads to withstand future weather events.

Mayor Tony Wellington thanked the governments and said the Betterment funding would contribute towards the $104,000 project.

"Heavy rainfall during Tropical Cyclone Debbie caused destabilisation of Cooroy Belli Road, resulting in a landslip,” he said.

"Council has contributed over $13,300 to the works, which include stabilising the bottom of the slope to avoid further slips, making it safer.

"Restoring the road infrastructure to a stronger, more resilient standard will help get our community back on track and will better prepare our region for future weather events.”