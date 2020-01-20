Molan’s emotional response to bushfire act

Channel 9 star Erin Molan was brought to tears after a young boy's generous act had a happy ending amid the Australian bushfire crisis.

Last week the NRL presenter revealed seven-year-old Ryder had contacted her to find out how he could help those affected by the fires.

The young Roosters fan saw the terrible impacts of the natural disaster that has been ravaging the country's east coast and while he was safe at home, he felt compelled to go above and beyond to provide assistance to those not doing so well.

Ryder wanted to donate his family's camper van, bought a year ago to use for holidays, to someone less fortunate.

As reported by Channel 9, after some sprucing up, Ryder and Co. sent the mobile home on its way to Cobargo in the south-east of NSW - along with more than $60 in pocket money he'd saved helping around the house.

Yesterday the camper van found its way to Michael, who lost everything in the fires. Seeing a photo on Instagram of Michael settling into his new home, Molan commented: "Oh my god. Tears xxxxxx."

On her own Instagram account, Molan wrote: "I'm not crying … no … not at all," with a crying face emoji, suggesting she actually was brought to tears.

"Thank you to Ryder and all the incredible people who helped make this happen in less than 24 hours.

"Michael lost everything in the Cobargo fires … now he has a roof over his head as he looks to rebuild. A 7 year old kid living in Brookvale made this happen - along with a little bit of help!!!

"There's a happy camper amongst us all here at The Cobargo Relief Centre tonight. Ryder what a little champion you are."

Speaking to Nine, Michael was incredibly grateful.

"Can't wait to meet the young fella and thank him for a young man's thoughts thinking that way," he said. "It's pretty awesome."

Ryder didn't want anything in return for his kind gesture but he received a visit from Roosters star Sam Verrills, who gave him a signed jersey and tickets to the Tri-Colours' first home game of the season.