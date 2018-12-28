Molly's second chance at life

MOLLY'S BACK: Richard and Caroline Thompson with their sons Lachlan, Matthew and Zach and much-loved fox terrier Molly.

MOLLY the miracle is what vets at Noosa District Animal Hospital have named this tiny fox terrier.

The four-year-old and much-loved member of the Thompson family was hit by a car after escaping from their Peregian Springs property in November, during the busy school rush.

Caroline Thompson was in pure shock when she received a phone call telling her their four-legged friend had been brought into Peregian Spring Vet Surgery, that shock turning to fear of whether Molly would pull through.

"It all happened very quick,” Ms Thompson said.

"I was out and got a phone call from my neighbour to say the dog had escaped... and at the same time I was getting a call from the vet surgery telling me someone had brought her in.”

Due to the extent of her injuries, Molly was taken to the sister surgery in Noosaville where head veterinarian Stephanie Zurek and Dr Dion Woodburne performed emergency surgery.

"She had multiple fractures throughout the pelvis and her entire abdominal wall tore off her pelvis,” Ms Zurek said.

"We decided she needed to be operated on that evening or she may not have a chance of surviving.”

Molly spent three hours in theatre where they built a new abdominal wall and inserted metal in her pelvis.

It did not end there. Molly developed an irregular heartbeat and became anaemic, requiring a blood transfusion with blood donated from a dog at RSPCA. She also refused to eat and continuously vomited blood post surgery.

"It took a week for her to start eating and start to pull through,” Ms Zurek said.

"She's really is lucky to be alive.”

Molly is slowly returning to her normal routine and walking again.

"We are very grateful for the work of the surgery,” Ms Thompson said.