Moment couple realise huge python on car

A north Queensland couple have had a terrifying road trip after a massive python slithered across the windscreen of their vehicle as they travelled a major highway.

Melissa Hudson and Rodney Griggs filmed their terror and were completely dumbstruck when the python suddenly appeared over the bonnet and started making its way to the driver's window.

A python slithers across the windscreen of a vehicle as it travel along the Bruce Highway in north Queensland. Picture: Supplied

"Just keep driving, you concentrate on the road, " Ms Hudson says as the python obscures Mr Grigg's vision.

Not knowing what to do, Mr Griggs puts on his windscreen wipers but that sends the python in the direction of the passenger side of the vehicle.

"My god" Ms Hudson's yelps before letting out a short scream as the python slides across to her side of the vehicle.

The reptile then slides across the passenger side door window as the pair struggle to deal with their ordeal.

Despite windscreen wipers being turned on and the snake moving down the passenger side of the car, the python continued to terrorise the couple who switched between being hysterical and laughing as they saw the lighter side of a frightening experience.

The python makes its way across the bonnet to the passenger side window of the vehicle where Ms Hudson is filming. Picture: SuppliedMs Hudson believes the snake was about 3m long.

"Wonder who's going to get you?" Ms Hudson asks as they approach roadworks on their trek to Alligator Creek.

As they pull up to the roadworks, Ms Hudson jokingly asks, "have you got a shovel".

A bemused traffic controller approached the car and tried to grab the python by the tail.

The python slides off the bonnet and across the Bruce Highway to safety.

The bemused traffic controller comes to the rescue to remove the snake. Picture: Supplied

The post has amused hundreds of viewers who have commented on the reactions of Ms Hudson and Mr Griggs while praise was heaped on the too-cool traffic controller.

"What a champion traffic controller," wrote Shakira Todd.

"Great footage, your reactions are classic. Glad this harmless python made it to safety into the bush."

Hope Hughes posted, "Bet you need to change your jocks!!"

"It's a nice healthy looking snake, hopefully he managed to get away unscathed. The road works fella wasn't fazed at all."

Originally published as Moment couple realise huge python on car