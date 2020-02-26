Moment MAFS groom discovered cheating

Married At First Sight contestant David Cannon has blown the lid on the controversial dating show, exposing what viewers aren't seeing as this season's first cheating scandal unfolds.

The explosive revelations come after it was revealed on Tuesday night's episode that his partner on the series had cheated on him with fellow contestant Michael Goonan.

NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS: Listen to James Weir's podcast here

JAMES WEIR RECAPS: read all the James Weir recaps here

The 31-year-old broke his silence exclusively on news.com.au's Not Here To Make Friends podcast, telling James Weir, Samantha X and Kerri Sackville how the cheating scandal unfolded.

David discussed the things we didn’t see in tonight’s episode. Picture: Channel 9.

David was paired with recovered drug addict Hayley Vernon on the show and the two experienced a tumultuous relationship over the weeks of filming.

On Tuesday night's episode, David revealed in a video diary that Hayley had gone out with fellow contestants Chris and Michael to party in Darling Harbour, where she had been spotted making out with co-star Michael Goonan. Goonan is "married" to Stacey Hampton on the show.

"We were sleeping in separate rooms by this stage," David recalled of the night in question.

"I was in Tash and Amanda's old room … And I heard this absolute howling out the front, it was Vanessa, she was absolutely hysterical.

"I ran out and Josh came at the same time came out of the room and he was comforting Vanessa.

"It came out (through Josh) that Hayley and Michael had basically been having dry sex on Chris and Vanessa's bed."

MAFS has been rocked by a cheating scandal and we’re live right now with groom David breaking his silence to James Weir, Kerri Sackville and Samantha X. Posted by news.com.au on Tuesday, 25 February 2020

He went on to reveal that the cheating scandal was what drove Chris and Vanessa apart, despite tonight's episode suggesting it was their tense family visit.

"What they've shown tonight is Chris and Vanessa parting ways, but that was actually three days after the cheating," he said.

"(Vanessa left) because Hayley cheated and Chris didn't do anything to stop it, and other things happened that night, but Vanessa was so outraged that things had taken place that night that she left," he said, adding that "Vanessa's got her own story to tell" about the night.

David revealed a tense family visit is what may have driven Chris and Vanessa apart.

MAFS star Hayley confesses to the cheating in tomorrow night’s dinner party. Picture: Channel 9.

David went on to confirm another huge rumour from the coming weeks; that he takes the ultimate revenge on his "wife" by cleaning her toilet with her own toothbrush.

"About three days after the cheating scandal happens, I've heard nothing from Hayley and I'm in a really dark place … I still had her room key, and that's when I did something really childish," he revealed.

"I knew she liked her equal in her coffee so I flogged that, I knew she liked clothes folded in a certain way, then while I was getting my toiletries out of the room, that's when the whole toothbrush incident happens.

"She would go to the toilet without cleaning up after herself. not very lady like. I wasn't a fan of the what she would leave on the toilet bowl, so that's when I grabbed the toothbrush and scrubbed the toilet with it.

"She used it for five days," he said, adding: "It's her own poo, it's her own bacteria in her own body so it's not going to hurt her."

On Tuesday night's episode, viewers were left with a home video of David saying: "It's now one o'clock in the morning. There's a few little rumours I've heard. Chris, Hayley and Michael have gone out to Darling Harbour. And I was told that Hayley is macking on with Michael," he revealed.

David filmed a video revealing Hayley was out kissing Michael in Darling Harbour.

Michael and Stacey before it all went wrong. Picture: Instagram

"Hayley is making out with Michael," he continued. "My darling wife is making out with another husband."

Holding up her key card, he said, laughing: "She can't get into her room. I've removed myself … It's probably best I stay in here for now.

"Why am I smiling? Because I just want to go home and put this nightmare of a marriage behind me."

Following the dramatic evening, David said the show was shut down for two weeks and the dinner party - set to air tomorrow night - was actually filmed after production resumed following the lockdown.

David filmed a video diary detailing the cheating scandal, which aired in tonight’s episode. Picture: Channel 9.

"The truth was, I was at the verge of a mental breakdown, I had been spoken to like a piece of sh*t for several weeks, so they put me in a separate apartment and we agreed upon some terms about how I was going to move forward," David said.

"We agreed that whatever Hayley said, I would be allowed to leave … That's what happened in the two weeks of shutdown, coming to that agreement."

In an earlier episode, David claimed Hayley had scratched his facing while forcibly trying to kiss him. Picture: Channel 9.

David's revealing interview comes after Michael Goonan teased an affair in radio interviews on Tuesday, but said that he "didn't find Hayley attractive".

"I don't think Hayley is attractive, I think Hayley has a wonderful personality," he said.

Speaking on Nova 100's Chrissie, Sam & Browny, Michael confirmed season-long whispers that production was forced to shut down for two weeks due to unruly contestants.

He further revealed that the cast was so wild off-camera, the production team were forced to stage several meetings to decide which off-camera high jinks would actually be aired on the show.

Controversial contestant Michael opened up about the show’s cheating rumours in radio interviews on Tuesday. Picture: Instagram.

"There was that much stuff that happened off-camera that wasn't captured in the moment so production had to have multiple meetings and work out where everyone's storyline is, because a lot of storylines had deviated or gone off the rails," Michael said when asked if he was behind the halt.

"People being in each other's rooms, people going out together, people going out to bars together," he explained.

"You've got all these storylines of people being with other groups interacting with each other, mostly just as friends.

"(But) remember, it's like being in a jail cell for three months, you're gonna want to knock on Bubba's room next door and go out for a few."

Tonight, David dispelled rumours that he and Michael have a physical altercation over the cheating scandal, adding that Michael maintained that he "couldn't remember" kissing Hayley.

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Channel 9.

Watch Not Here To Make Friends live every Sunday and Wednesday straight after MAFS, when James Weir is joined by guests live on Facebook and news.com.au, discussing the couples' ups, downs, sideways, pimples, pashing and misjudged PDAs.

The podcast will be available on news.com.au, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all the usual suspects straight after the live stream.