Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Moment man was viciously slashed in face

by Elise Williams
26th Feb 2020 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A VICIOUS assault in a bar north of Brisbane has left police searching for answers, as the man at the centre of the attack remains unidentified.

Police are investigating the violent attack, after a man used a piece of glass to strike a 23-year-old man in the face at a Gympie hotel on Sunday.

The terrifying strike to the face, which occurred in the venue's smoking area just after midnight on February 23, left the young victim unconscious. 

The unknown man has then punched the unconscious victim several times in the head, fracturing his cheekbone.

The moment a man used a piece of broken glass to slash his victim's face. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The moment a man used a piece of broken glass to slash his victim's face. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Police have described the violent offender, who has been captured on the venue's CCTV cameras, as caucasian in appearance, with short cropped brown hair and a solid build.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt, mustard coloured long pants and grey sneakers at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man depicted in the footage is urged to contact Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QP2000381234

More Stories

Show More
assault bashed crime editors picks pub fight slashed violent assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I couldn’t die yet’: Man’s incredible story of survival

        premium_icon ‘I couldn’t die yet’: Man’s incredible story of survival

        News A Sunshine Coast man whose life was on the line proved just how wrong statistics can be after battling a disease no person wants to face.

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.

        Subbie owed $200k slams councils after builder collapse

        premium_icon Subbie owed $200k slams councils after builder collapse

        Business Subcontractor has warned councils involved will be held to account

        Champions crowned in Noosa longboard open

        premium_icon Champions crowned in Noosa longboard open

        Sport Noosa Festival of Surfing turns on the longboard action.