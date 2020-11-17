Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘Money mule’ pleads guilty to scamming elderly Australians

by Kay Dibben
17th Nov 2020 4:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A student who allegedly acted as a "money mule" for a criminal network that scammed two million dollars from elderly Australians has pleaded guilty to money laundering.

Bharghavrama Raju Kallepalli, 25, of Eight Mile Plains, who has been in Australia on a student visa, was on Tuesday committed to Brisbane District Court for sentencing.

Kallepalli appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court via video link, pleading guilty to recklessly engaging in money laundering, between November 14, 2019 and July 22, this year.

The technology student's lawyer told Brisbane Magistrates Court it was conceded that there was a prima facie case against Kallepalli.

He did not apply for bail.

When he first appeared court in July, it was alleged Kallepalli was involved with a large network of offenders who obtained millions of dollars through technology scams.

A magistrate said it was alleged that since November, last year, Kallepalli had received $50,000 in tainted funds, which were deposited in accounts he had opened.

Another $16,000 was earmarked for transmission into his bank accounts, but it was intercepted by suspicious financial institutions, the court heard.

Kallepalli had allegedly opened various bank accounts and provided log-in details to others and received a commission for money sent offshore.

The magistrate said Kallepalli had been a "money mule".

In a scam using a different methodology, an elderly Victorian man was defrauded of almost $200,000, the court heard.

Kallepalli and an associate allegedly went to electrical stores and, using information from other people's credit cards, bought phones and jewellery that were resold.

Police allege the money obtained was sent offshore.

The magistrate said Kallepalli's financial details showed he received $10,000 from overseas deposits.

He had told police his family in India had sent the money for his living expenses, but he had spent it at a casino, the court heard.

Originally published as 'Money mule' pleads guilty to scamming elderly Australians

court crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast commando on mission to save planet

        Premium Content Coast commando on mission to save planet

        News He’s a formidable former counter terrorism special forces commando by the name of Ant, but he’s not into setting prime time torture tests for Aussie celebrities.

        Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Report reveals Noosa Council’s biggest earners

        Premium Content Report reveals Noosa Council’s biggest earners

        News Former councillor Frank Pardon, who was jailed last year for indecently assaulting...

        Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Premium Content Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Education Top university degrees most likely to score full-time graduate jobs