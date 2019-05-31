Montesorri Noosa set to move into high school

NOOSA'S schooling options have just expanded with Montessori Noosa announcing it is preparing to take in secondary classes next year.

Principal Richard Wallace of Montessori Noosa is delighted with the progress since the school opened to its first students in 2017 and steadily grown to now teach 45 students aged six to 12.

Montessori Noosa based at Sunshine Beach offers and an individualised learning experience as it seeks to fulfil the vision of its founder Dr Maria Montessori: "The child is both a hope and promise of mankind.”

Karinya Montessori Children's House in Cooroy also now acts as the priority feeder school into Montessori Noosa.

Year 7 will now launch in 2020 with a class of 10 students and grow yearly.

Mr Wallace said a few limited spaces were available to welcome new students to the school.

He said while a Montessori school was relatively new to the Noosa community, the Montessori approach to education was long standing with more than 300 in Australia.

"Montessori Noosa offers a different kind of educational experience with a careful and deliberate cultivation of culture and learning within the school.

"The tactile learning environment is designed to inspire and empower the students to direct their own deep learning journey.”