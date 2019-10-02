Moonlight setting to raise ‘vital’ chappie funds

CHAPPIES: Overlooking the water toward the Moonlight Over the Marina in 2018. The fundraising event for local school chaplains will be on again on October 24.

CHAPPIES: Overlooking the water toward the Moonlight Over the Marina in 2018. The fundraising event for local school chaplains will be on again on October 24.

WITHOUT “vital” community support, Noosa’s school chaplaincy program would be limited in the services they provide for local children.

Locals and businesses can lend a hand to our chappies with this year’s Moonlight Over the Marina event and enjoy a meal and entertainment in a picturesque setting.

Event organiser Russell McGuire said the night at Noosa Marina was an important opportunity to fundraise for six chaplains across seven state schools in Noosa.

“We are looking to expand the work they are doing,” Mr McGuire said.

“We want all schools to have chaplains five days a week but that requires a lot of community support.”

Mr McGuire said the works “chappies” did in both primary and secondary school not only improved school life for a student, but could ripple into the community.

“You can’t define what a chappie does, they are there to help kids from little issues to bullying, if they need help in the classroom or if they are having family problems or dealing with the death of someone close to them,” he said.

“Chappies are there to get behind them and give support.”

Mr McGuire said local school had praised the chappie program and were pleased with the difference it could make to the classroom.

The annual Moonlight Over the Marina event continues to grow year on year.

“We will again be taking up most of the deck there at the marina,” Mr McGuire said.

“We are hoping for lovely weather under the spring evening sky.”

Local school bands, including the award-winning Sunshine Beach State High School Big Band, will perform through the evening. There will also be performances on board Noosa’s iconic ferry in the centre of the marina.

“It’s a good opportunity for local school kids to showcase their talent.

“Hopefully everyone who is able to will get up and dance.”

Moonlight Over the Marina this year will include four restaurants: Pier 11, The River Deck Restaurant, Cafe Vincino and Noosa Italian.

Diners can book at suqld.org.au/motm.

The event is also offering a corporate sponsorship for tables of 10.

Book at www.suqld.org.au/motmcorporate.