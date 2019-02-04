Moonshine set for all seasons

COME ABOARD: Aggie and Don Reed in Moonshine's cabin, with Noosa Marine designer Julian Griffiths on the foredeck.

WHEN your brand-new cruising boat is called Moonshine, maybe there's something better to christen it than champagne ... Bundy rum, for example.

That's what Aggie Reed did on Thursday afternoon down behind Noosa Yacht Club, but there was no way she was going to crack a bottle on the new paintwork, so a small glass-pouring was sufficient.

She was there with husband Don to launch their 1.25-tonne, fourth-berth, seven-metre cruiser, with a crowd of friends and a retired pastor to ensure Moonshine's marine future safe passage was assured.

Don approached boat-builder and family friend Julian Griffiths of Noosa Marine to build the boat, with some personal preferences.

"I wanted a fibre glass boat; Julian had one, and it glided so well in the water,” Don said.

"But Julian's was more of a young guy's boat (design); I wanted a top on it to reflect my age.”

So the pair got bit of paper, drew on what Don liked.

"It was all done by eye. We changed the shape a bit, shaved bits off, glued bits back on, and it turned out better than I expected; I'm very happy with it,” Don said.

He knows what he's talking about too, having sailed the world and navigated everything from the Caribbean to the Norwegian fjords, to Japan.

"We've lived a lot of our lives on boats,” Don said.

But this boat would be for gentler, more local visits into local "nooks and crannies” bigger boats could not navigate.

And the cost?

"That's one thing you don't discuss in front of your wife. But I'll tell you one thing: you can't put a dollar figure on pleasure,” he said.

Julian Griffiths made the boat at Noosa Marine's Eumundi Rd premises.

"Aggie taught me to sail back in 1977; I've known them since I was seven years old. I went to school with their kids,” Julian said.

He designed his own boat that Don had been eyeing, so it wasn't too hard to add the 'sun-smart' options for Don's version.

"I designed the hull shape and length, Don designed the cabin.”

And the cost? "Close to $100,000,” Julian said.