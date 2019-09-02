Moore doubles in Wilde play
STEPHEN Moore was with Noosa Arts Theatre for years; he won 13 Best Actor, two Best
Supporting Actor, two Best Director, two Best Sound, three Adjudicator’s Awards and much
more, all while he was with the theatre.
His immense talent is why director Jane Rivers called him back from Sydney to star in The Importance of Being Earnest.
Oscar Wilde’s madcap farce about mistaken identities, secret engagements, and
lovers entanglements still delights readers for more than a century.
Cecily Cardew and Gwendolen Fairfax are both in love with the same mythical
suitor.
Jack Worthing has wooed Gwendolen as Ernest while Algernon has also posed
as Ernest to win the heart of Jack’s ward, Cecily.
When all four arrive at Jack’s country home on the same weekend, the “Rivals”, to fight for Earnest’s undivided
aVenAon, and, the “Earnests”, to claim their beloveds, pandemonium breaks loose.
Only a senile nursemaid and an old, discarded handbag can save the day.
Stephen plays two key roles in this production and is super excited to be back in
the roles of Lane, Algernon’s city butler and Merriman, his country butler and is sure
to bring a certain magic to the comedic roles.
DATES
Gala Opening Night — A complimentary drink and light supper: September 5 at 7.30pm, all tickets $38
‘Wilde Wednesday’, all tickets $23: September 11 at 7.30pm
Evenings September 6, 11, 12, 13, 14 at 7.30pm
Matinees September 7 and 8 at 2pm
TICKETS:
Adults $32 | Concessions $28
Member/Group $25 | U18 $23
Box office Tuesday - Friday 10am - 2pm
163 Weyba Road, Noosaville
Phone: 5449 9343