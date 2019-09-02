Moore doubles in Wilde play

WILDE BUSINESS: Helen Smith and Stephen Moore in The Importance of Being Earnest.

WILDE BUSINESS: Helen Smith and Stephen Moore in The Importance of Being Earnest.

STEPHEN Moore was with Noosa Arts Theatre for years; he won 13 Best Actor, two Best

Supporting Actor, two Best Director, two Best Sound, three Adjudicator’s Awards and much

more, all while he was with the theatre.

His immense talent is why director Jane Rivers called him back from Sydney to star in The Importance of Being Earnest.

Oscar Wilde’s madcap farce about mistaken identities, secret engagements, and

lovers entanglements still delights readers for more than a century.

Cecily Cardew and Gwendolen Fairfax are both in love with the same mythical

suitor.

Jack Worthing has wooed Gwendolen as Ernest while Algernon has also posed

as Ernest to win the heart of Jack’s ward, Cecily.

When all four arrive at Jack’s country home on the same weekend, the “Rivals”, to fight for Earnest’s undivided

aVenAon, and, the “Earnests”, to claim their beloveds, pandemonium breaks loose.

Only a senile nursemaid and an old, discarded handbag can save the day.

Stephen plays two key roles in this production and is super excited to be back in

the roles of Lane, Algernon’s city butler and Merriman, his country butler and is sure

to bring a certain magic to the comedic roles.

DATES

Gala Opening Night — A complimentary drink and light supper: September 5 at 7.30pm, all tickets $38

‘Wilde Wednesday’, all tickets $23: September 11 at 7.30pm

Evenings September 6, 11, 12, 13, 14 at 7.30pm

Matinees September 7 and 8 at 2pm

TICKETS:

Adults $32 | Concessions $28

Member/Group $25 | U18 $23

Box office Tuesday - Friday 10am - 2pm

163 Weyba Road, Noosaville

Phone: 5449 9343