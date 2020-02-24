Moore in no rush to re-sign with Pies

Darcy Moore is in no rush to re-sign with Collingwood. Picture: Michael Klein

Collingwood star Darcy Moore is in no rush to sign a new deal with the Magpies.

Moore will come out of contract at the end of this season, with clubs already circling the impressive defender.

A report emerged last week Richmond was one club keen to lure the 24-year-old away from the Magpies, eyeing him as a replacement for the retired Alex Rance.

But Moore isn't bothered by the speculation surrounding his playing future.

"A lot has been made of the club having a lot to work through over this pre-season, so I'm not in a rush at all," Moore said.

"I'm sure it'll take care of itself.

"That sort of commentary is something I've had to get used to over my career and it's something that doesn't bother me at all."

Moore's manager, Liam Pickering, last week said he's had discussions with Collingwood over a new deal but there's still work to do.

Collingwood entered 2020 with four priority signings - captain Scott Pendlebury, Brodie Grundy, Moore and Jordan De Goey.

The Magpies have already secured Grundy on a mega seven-year deal, while Pendlebury inked a one-year extension for 2021 last week.

That leaves Moore and De Goey with contracts set to expire at the end of this season.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick denied suggestions his club was planning a play for Moore.

"This time of year, things get thrown around and clubs get linked and it's a bit of a slow news week, so nothing in that one at this stage," he said on SEN.

Moore, who will play under Hardwick on Friday night in the State of Origin game for bushfire relief, has a lot of respect for the dual premiership coach.

"He's obviously a highly respected coach in the industry and his results speak for themselves, so I'm really excited to work with him and learn more about how he goes about it," Moore told Channel 7.

Moore and De Goey have had trouble with soft tissue injuries but both are on track for the start of the season.

"The club put a lot of resources into the way we went about preparing guys medically with the physio stuff over the off-season and I'm definitely a beneficiary of that," Moore told Channel 7.

Moore was linked to Sydney in 2018 before signing a two-year deal with Collingwood until the end of 2020.

