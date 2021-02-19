More big stars axed from Sex and the City

We already knew there’d be no Samantha, but now two more iconic characters have been axed from the Sex and the City reboot.

Some Sex and the City enthusiasts better get ready for a Big disappointment.

Page Six reports that Chris Noth will not reprise his role as the iconic Mr. Big in the Sex and the City reboot.

The outlet is also told that David Eigenberg, who played Miranda Hobbes's love interest and then husband, Steve Brady, won't be returning either. (His character barely appeared in the second film.)

Big, of course, was the love interest to Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw over the course of the hit show's six seasons, and the pair were married - after one dashed wedding attempt - in the first movie, from 2008.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth as Mr Big in Sex & The City.

In 2010s sequel, the pair struggled with married life, but by the end, decide to try and make their marriage work.

But it looks like he'll be out of her life once more when the new HBO Max series picks up her story.

Poor Steve from Sex and the City is a goner.

In December, it was reported that a reboot of the hit franchise was in the works as limited series on HBO Max. In January, Parker confirmed there would be a ten-episode revival called And Just Like That.

Kim Cattrall, who portrayed libidinous PR maven Samantha Jones, is also not returning after years of soured relations with Parker.

HBO Max did not respond for comment.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE REBOOT

Carrie Bradshaw Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) will all star and executive produce the series.

The show - comprising of ten 30 minute episodes - will follow Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda as they navigate life in New York in their 50s. It begins filming in New York's spring.

Sharing a teaser on Instagram, Parker posted a video of New York with the caption, "I couldn't help but wonder … where are they now?"

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humour and the beloved city that has always defined them," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement.

The original show - which is available to stream on Binge - first aired in 1998 and is one of the most celebrated series' of all time, having cemented its place into pop culture history.

