More cash for Noosa National Park

NOOSA National Park has received a state budget boost with $2 million allocated for upgrades.

National Parks Minister Steven Miles journeyed to Laguna Lookout to announce the funding, saying it was part of a $40m eco-tourism package to "revitalise" national parks.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will continue its works to showcase Noosa National Park," Mr Miles said.

"Rangers have almost finished a joint state-federal $800,000 upgrade of the coastal walking track as far as Hell's Gates, a new viewing area with seating at Dolphin Point Lookout, and works at the picnic area at the park's main entrance.

"These (new) works will be in keeping with maintaining the natural values of the park while presenting a high-quality visitor experience.

"We want to keep people to walking trails, increase the number of highlights, and spread the crowds out, not overcrowding a few key places."

Senior QPWS ranger Omar Bakhach said international visitors helped make up its 1.5 million annual visitors.

"We have got a variety of users, not just the surfers with their bare feet," he said.

"We have parents with toddlers, and people with disabilities; we want to give them the ability to reach some, (but) not all, areas of the park."