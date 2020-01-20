Storms, rain settle in after massive weekend downpour

Storm clouds over Sunrise Beach. More heavy rainfalls and thunder storms were expected today ahead of heatwave conditions across the week.

HEAVY rain is again expected today after a weekend downpour delivered more than 182mm at Sunshine Coast Airport.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there was a 60-80 per cent chance 8-20mm would fall today with thunderstorms predicted any time in the afternoon or evening.

"It will be nothing to what we saw over the weekend," forecaster Peter Markworth said.

"But there will be decent showers and storms for the rest of the month.

The weekend rainfall was triggered by an upper trough over southeast Queensland combining with a slow-moving surface trough with plenty of moisture converging to deliver some extraordinary rainfall totals and intensity.

An example of this was the airport where 112.4mm fell in just three hours from midnight Friday to 3am Saturday.

Its 145.8mm to 9am on Saturday was followed with another 36.8mm yesterday.

That two-day total of 182.6mm compared with just 0.4mm for January last year against an average for March of 139.4mm.

Falls in 2018 (57.6mm) and 2017 (39.4mm) were also well below average after better rain in January 2016 resulted in 240.8mm recorded.

The heaviest totals on the weekend were restricted mainly to coastal areas in the central and southern Sunshine Coast.

Temperatures on the beach will jump to 4C above average at 33C today and 34C inland at Nambour.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a 34C maximum at Maroochydore on Tuesday with Nambour and other places off the coast to reach 35C.

Daytime peaks on the coast are not expected to drop below 33C until Saturday while Nambour is bracing for 34C today, 35C on Tuesday, 34C on Wednesday, 33C on Thursday, 33C on Friday, 31C on Saturday and 30C on Sunday.

North, north-easterly sea breezes should moderate temperatures along the coast but expect muggy conditions until they kick in.