More help for eating disorders in Noosa

DISORDER HELP: Support for eating disorders is available in Noosa.

DISORDER HELP: Support for eating disorders is available in Noosa. Contributed

EATING disorder sufferers in Noosa may receive support from locally based recovery coaches if a Sunshine Coast charity's expansion plans are realised.

Spokeswoman Millie Thomas said endED provides tools, support and compassion for those whose lives have been affected by eating disorders.

The family run initiative is combining resources with the Butterfly Foundation and the support of 20 local contractors to build Australia's very first residential treatment facility in the Mooloolah Valley. Ms Thomas said endED Butterfly House will provide a safe haven and holistic approach to treating people living with an eating disorder.

The long-term endED ambassador and recovery coach, said by 2019 they hope to grow their reach and establish support groups for sufferers and for parents and carers in Noosa.

"I have a number of coaching clients in Noosa,” she said.

"I travel to see them and they also attend the support group I run at the Sunshine Coast Mind and Neuroscience Thompson Institute in Birtinya.

"We are hoping eventually to have eating disorder recovery coaches based in the Noosa region.

"We offer support nationwide so we welcome any Noosa-based sufferers or parents/carers to reach out and engage with our service.”

Ms Thomas said community connection is essential to how endED operates.

To support the endED Butterfly House, supporters can donate directly or

take part in this year's Waterlife outrigging fundraising event on November 4.

To register visit https://www.waterlife.org.au.