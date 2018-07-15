More new Top Dog Film 'tails'

CELEBRATE the canine connection through this carefully curated collection of heart-warming stories about dogs and their people. The Top Dog Film Festival is touring Australia this July and August. After the sell-out success of the inaugural Top Dog Film festival in 2017, the cunningly canine filled program of heart-warming and inspiring dog films is back.

Meet dogs from all walks of life, on the big screen, from the wild world of the wolf to the primed and pampered pooches of the dog-grooming world, the pull on your heart-string is guaranteed to be strong. Meet four legged heroes, unbreakable bonds and canine companions that enrich the lives of all those they encounter.

Dog-loving audiences will gain an insight into the life of an inspiring and passionate dog trainer, delve into the competitive dog grooming scene, meet a crew of committed disabled dog adorers and be introduced to the adorable, George, who is just looking for a good home, a good run and a good cuddle.

The festival presents a two-hour cinematic celebration honouring the bond between dogs and their people. Filled will delightfully doggy moments of joy and celebration of our beloved canine companions. This carefully curated program of eight short canine-themed films is comprised of the most inspirational, heart-warming and entertaining stories about dogs and their human companions, from independent films-makers around the globe.

It's on Saturday, August 11, at 5pm, at The J Theatre, 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Junction.

Price: $27.50 adult; $22.50 child; $24.50 groups 15+. Book at www.thej.com.au or phone 53296560.