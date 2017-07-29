More now go 'Up the Junction' than ever

24°
Alan Lander | 28th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
COME ON UP: Business owners in Arcadia Street Noosa Junction celebrate their shopping precinct.
COME ON UP: Business owners in Arcadia Street Noosa Junction celebrate their shopping precinct. Alan Lander

NOOSA Junction and its 'town square' - Arcadia St - are on track to emulate the revival success of Maroochydore's Ocean St.

With a host of new businesses opening, the Twilight Markets bringing new people to the area and an air of positivity among traders, the Junction is becoming an eclectic shopping and leisure district in the shire.

Noosa Junction Association president Carole Tretheway said the most recent Twilight Markets was "a huge success”.

"It was a fabulous night,” she said.

"We had live music, entertainment from artisans, great food vans, a jumping castle for the kids - the markets are bringing people into the Junction, with lots of new clients.”

Ms Tretheway said the upgrades to Arcadia St had helped bring a "town square” feel to the street.

She said the Ocean St renewal was a success and the markets were a "starting point” for a similar experience in the Junction.

"It's baby steps first here. It's wonderful to see what's happened at Ocean St.

"Our markets had people spilling from venues into the streets.”

Ms Tretheway said Noosa Junction was developing a unique personality as a locale.

"The Junction is becoming very eclectic. I've had people coming up to me and saying how great it is,” she said.

Ms Tretheway said there were now 250 businesses of all types located in Noosa Junction.

Colin Benge and Dylan Eisenhut opened their restaurant and bar Paradise Arcade three weeks ago in Arcadia St - and haven't looked back.

"We've had a good response from locals, who have packed the place out every night,” Mr Benge said.

"We picked this location for its outdoor settings. It's accessible for tourists as well as locals.

"We've been rewarded with plenty of people coming in.”

Froth and Fodder cafe owner Reid Johnson agreed the area, and Arcadia St in particular, had turned a corner since some initial teething problems with the markets.

"(Arcadia St) is surrounded by supermarkets,” he said.

"It's a good place to have a quiet lunch. The face of Noosa Junction is changing - we need to attract people down here,” Mr Johnson said.

Noosa Council economic development manager Anthony Dow said the council was "excited” about the community-driven buzz in the Junction.

"Each business or activity centre within the Noosa shire should have a unique position and play to its strengths,” Mr Dow said.

"The mixed uses of the Junction is an area of consideration as part of the writing of the new Noosa Plan.

"Maroochydore's Ocean St is a strong example of regeneration and one which this council will seek to learn from.”

Mr Dow said the new planning scheme process was assessing the attributes of many towns and centres across the shire.

"Once we agree on that look and feel, key regulatory tools such as the new Noosa Planning Scheme will reflect this,” he said.

"Our local economic plan and programs planned for the near future will continue to support the economic diversification of the Junction.”

Relevant stakeholders are meeting on August 10 to discuss Noosa Junction's place in the plan.

"Noosa Council is continuing to work through the process of writing the new planning scheme,” MrDow said.

”As part of the process, council is working with Noosa Junction Association to host information sessions where local business owners are meeting with council representatives, providing an opportunity to understand the current planning scheme and to improve outcomes.”

Noosa News

Topics:  businesses noosa junction precinct growth trading

