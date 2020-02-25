STEADY FALLS: More wet to come after overnight drenching

Tewantin recorded 82mm of rain overnight, with the southern end of the Coast expected to receive up to 50mm today.

PARTS of the Sunshine Coast could have up to 50mm of rainfall today after the region was drenched overnight with falls over 80mm.

Tewantin received the highest rain totals overnight, recording a whopping 82mm.

Doonan Creek received 67mm, the Sunshine Coast Airport received 36mm, Boreen Point received 33mm while further south Banksia Beach at Bribie Island recorded 67mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alex Majchrowski said the rain fell heaviest towards the coastline, with Beerwah recording 19mm overnight.

He said the southern end of the Sunshine Coast could expect up to 50mm of rain today as wet and cloudy conditions settled in.

"There's still a heavy chance of shower activity today," Mr Majchrowski said.

Ex-tropical cyclone Esther has transitioned to a vigorous tropical low and is not affecting the southern parts of the state. Mr Majchrowski said it was moving west towards the Northern Territory and would bring heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and abnormally high tides to the surrounding areas.

"It still looks pretty impressive but it's not doing much here," he said.

Temperatures in the mid to high 20Cs are expected to hit the Coast today, with southerly winds at 15-20km/h turning southeasterly this morning.