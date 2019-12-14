Menu
More rain on the way for SEQ

by Michael Doyle
14th Dec 2019 7:20 AM
QUEENSLAND'S southeast corner could have more showers over the weekend, following a downpour on Friday.

Parts of the Gold Coast received more than 100mm yesterday, with Biggera Creek Dam copped 138mm.

More showers across the southeast and in the state's north have been forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Saturday is expected to have the most rainfall, with the weather system dying down on Sunday.

Other parts of the state are forecast to swelter, with Sunday temperatures to hit 40C at inland towns.

David Crock from the BOM said areas west of Goondiwindi are forecast to be around 40C on Sunday.

Friday's showers were a short relief for the southeast, following the drought declarations of local government areas of Redland, Gold Coast and Logan. More than two-thirds of Queensland has been drought declared by the state government.

The state's north and Brisbane are the only areas not to be declared.

editors picks rain southeast queensland weather

