More rain? Or more wet days?

IT'S been great weather for the final week of school holidays.

Even so, the autumn and winter so far have seemingly brought more rain than usual in the shire to date.

But is that really the case? Or are we all just fed up with the weather gods raining on our various parades? Noosa News took a look.

Bureau of Meteorology figures for the shire's primary weather station at Tewantin suggest it may be more to do with the number of wet days rather than the actual amount of rain - but it's not conclusive. The figures also might not take into account separate, heavy falls that may have occurred in isolated spots, given we've had more showery weather than actual rain events.

In June this year, 203mm of rain fell, across just over half the days of the month, at 16 days out of 30.

The long-term June average for June is 124.3mm.

In June of last year, the rainfall recorded total was a well-below-average 70.4mm, and was spread across a mere eight days out of 30.

In May 2019, rainfall was recorded at 106.6mm, closer to the May long-term average of 146.2mm, across 16 days out of 31, while in 2018 May recorded 186.4mm, across 17 days.

April 2019's total rainfall was 156.6mm, almost exactly matching the long-term average of 153.8mm, but it made for a miserable month as it was spread across 22 days out of 30.

The equivalent figures for April 2018 were a below-average 57mm total rainfall, but spread in small quantities over 16 days of the 30-day month.

Figures for July this year, up to last Monday, show 19mm of rain has fallen at Tewantin over six of the 8 days, while last year, 13.8mm fell, again over six of the equivalent 8 days.

July's average rainfall for the region is the lowest for the year at 68.4mm.