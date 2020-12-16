Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dark clouds pictured in Yandina on Wednesday afternoon.
Dark clouds pictured in Yandina on Wednesday afternoon.
Weather

More storms on horizon days after drenching

Matt Collins
16th Dec 2020 3:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As residents recover from the recent deluge, ominous clouds have begun to surface across parts of the Coast once more.

Bureau of Meteorology's Peter Claassen advised there should be some showers and thunderstorms inland from the Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents plead for stop to 'quarry truck madness'

Boatie blow-up looms over derelict vessels

The rain should continue into Thursday morning but should clear up in time for the weekend.

"Tomorrow is the last active day of rain on the southeast, before shifting to the west" the meteorologist said.

"But it will be nothing like what we saw last week."

bom bureau of meteorology qld sunshine coast weather sunshine coast weather forecast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents plead for stop to ‘quarry truck madness’

        Premium Content Residents plead for stop to ‘quarry truck madness’

        Environment Desperate call to halt what locals see as a mobile assault on their roads and their safety.

        Boatie blow-up looms over derelict vessels

        Premium Content Boatie blow-up looms over derelict vessels

        Weather Mooloolaba Coast Guard calls for permission to move derelict vessels

        Coast thrillseekers sign up for world’s highest abseil

        Premium Content Coast thrillseekers sign up for world’s highest abseil

        Lifestyle Amateurs can now take on the cliff that scares professionals

        New care centre fills 50 jobs, more than 50 to come

        Premium Content New care centre fills 50 jobs, more than 50 to come

        Careers Arcare's facility will help improve Noosa's aged care bed shortage