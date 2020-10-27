More severe storms on the way

Queenslanders have been warned to brace for more extreme weather after dangerous storms battered the southeast yesterday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Felim Hanniffy said the threat of storms would continue this morning, with the potential for giant hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds today.

"We've got another round of potentially significant storm activity in the southeast, further severe activity and high end severe again," Mr Hanniffy said.

The wild weather yesterday flooded streets and train tracks, collapsed roofs and left thousands without power.

Stranded commuters in Longlands Street, Woolloongabba. Picture: Instagram

Sunshine Coast rail lines and Brisbane streets were flooded yesterday afternoon - cancelling trains and causing major congestion - as "supercells" dumped up to 80mm of rain in under an hour on parts of the southeast.

The "very dangerous storms" brought mini "twisters" to Warwick, and felled the roof of a unused commercial building in Moreton Bay.

There were also reports of large hail on the Sunshine Coast and flash-flooding in the Western Downs region, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning that the intense rainfall could lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding.

A mini ‘twister’ at Warwick yesterday. Picture: Chris McFerran

Just under 70 calls were made to SES in Brisbane yesterday but the storms stretched right up to the coast. Train lines were suspended on the Sunshine Coast with parts of the coast receiving 81mm while Kullogum near Bundaberg had 70mm.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said the storms had the ability to evolve rapidly and urged residents to heed weather warnings over the coming days.

"A severe thunderstorm is a thunderstorm which becomes so severe and so intense that it starts to develop severe weather of its own," she said.

"We could see damaging winds in excess of 90km/h, large hail - which has a diameter larger than 2cm, so bigger than a $2 coin - or potentially even heavy rainfall which could lead to localised flash flooding."

Flash flooding in Lutana Street at Stafford. Picture: 7 News

There were active warnings for most of southeast Queensland, including Brisbane, Logan, the Redlands, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast yesterday.

More than 80mm of rain was dumped on Caboolture in under an hour yesterday and another 75mm in the Upper Lockyer, with 57mm falling in less than 30 minutes.

In Fulham, more than 4300 Energex customers were left without power as a consequence of the severe weather.

TransLink suspended its Sunshine Coast train services between Eudlo and Mooloolah yesterday afternoon after rain flooded the tracks, and the RACQ urged motorists to drive safely and residents to tie down loose objects.

Heavy rain on the Sunshine Coast: Heavy rain pelts down on the Sunshine Coast

BoM predicted the storm activity would ease tomorrow and Friday, but could return by the weekend.

"Another system is going to roll in from the west on Saturday," Mr Hanniffy said.

It comes as RACQ revealed they had received 458 insurance claims since Sunday's destructive storms.

More than 100 claims have been for motor vehicle damage and 325 have been reported for damage to property.

Vulture Street in Woolloongabba was flooded Tuesday afternoon. Picture: 10 News

Highest rain totals from 9am - 7pm Tuesday

Beachmere - 100mm

Caboolture - 92mm

Brisbane - 76mm

Upper Lockyer - 75mm

Holland Park West -67mm

Originally published as More severe storms on the way