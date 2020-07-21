Menu
ABC News footage of the Hokkaido cargo ship where a man in his 20s tested positive to COVID-19.
Health

More tests in cargo coronavirus case crackdown

Matty Holdsworth
21st Jul 2020 1:18 PM
Further tests will be conducted on crew members of a cargo ship in waters off the Sunshine Coast after a man on board tested positive to coronavirus yesterday.

The Filipino man, aged in his 20s, was transferred to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the 18 other crew returned negative tests.

It is understood the ship left a port in Manila on July 4 and has not been to any other.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reassured the state that safety remained the number one priority.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID-19 SHIP ANCHORED OFF COAST

"There will be further tests conducted of all of the crew members," the premier said this morning.

"We want to assure everyone that our health professionals and maritime are absolutely focused on that vessel to keep the state safe."

It is understood the remaining crew will be tested as a precaution.

It is understood the crew have ample supplies and work is underway to allow the ship to offload its cargo in a contactless way.

Queensland currently has two active COVID-19 cases.

"It is vital that anyone in Queensland, especially if you've been interstate in the last 14 days, gets a COVID-19 test if you develop symptoms, even if mild," Queensland Health advice states.

"Symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, and fatigue."

