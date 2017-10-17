More than 100 weapons surrendered to Noosa police

Some of the rifles handed in during the final days of the national gun amnesty. Thursday, 21st, Sep, 2017.

Some of the rifles handed in during the final days of the national gun amnesty. Thursday, 21st, Sep, 2017. Nev Madsen

MORE than 100 weapons were handed in to Noosa Police as part of the three-month national weapons amnesty.

The amnesty, which ended on September 30, saw dozens of guns and ammunition handed in to police, including semi-automatic pistols and rifles, pump action shotguns, double barrel shotguns, bolt action rifles and air rifles.

About 16,000 weapons were handed in from across the state, part of more than 50,000 nationwide.

The amnesty was a response to terror attacks in Australia.