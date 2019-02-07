Menu
Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Health

$110m of Medicare rebates unpaid

by Rebecca Gredley
7th Feb 2019 7:17 AM

MORE than $110 million of Medicare rebates is sitting unclaimed due to Australians who have not provided their bank account details to the government.

Human Services Minister Michael Keenan says about 670,000 people are owed money and insists it takes about one minute to provide the necessary information to receive the rebates.

"People need to take responsibility to provide us with their bank account details. We give people ample opportunity to do that and we constantly remind them to update their bank account details with us," he told Nine's Today program on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a federal government review has recommended Australians have access to 10 Medicare-funded sessions with a psychologist without being diagnosed with a mental disorder.

The review recommended access to rebates for psychological therapy services for people who are at risk of developing a mental disorder, The Sydney Morning Herald reports on Thursday.

As it stands Australians have to be diagnosed with a disorder and be on a mental health plan from their GP before they can access Medicare-funded psychology sessions

