Victoria records 439 new cases, 11 more deaths

Victorians who do not self-isolate when instructed will be fined $4957 under a new crackdown to stop breaches of restrictions.

It comes as the state recorded 439 new cases of coronavirus overnight and 11 more lives were lost.

All of the deaths were linked to aged care outbreaks, with ages ranging from above 70. There are 1186 active cases in aged care.

The new offence will be created for breaching the direction of the Chief Health Officer and targeted at those who are testing positive and are not at home when authorities door knock their property.

This will be boosted by an extra 500 ADF personnel and 300 authorised officers to join crews who are already on the ground.

They will allow authorities to have 4000 household visits every day from next week.

The Department of Health and Human Services conducted more than 3000 door-knocks of people who should be isolating at home, with more than 800 people unable to found.

Over the last 24 hours, Victoria Police have conducted more than 6000 spot checks and issued 161 fines for breaches of restrictions

This included 60 fines for failing to wear a mask.

There are 456 Victorians battling the virus in hospital, including 38 in ICU.

Victoria has recorded 439 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 12,335.

CHANGES TO MELBOURNE BUSINESSES

It comes after Melburnians woke up to the second day of a strict stage-four lockdown, with many distraught business owners learning their fate on Monday afternoon.

Business closures will see another 250,000 Melbourne workers forced to stay home, with supermarkets, bottle shops, pharmacies, petrol stations, banks, newsagencies and post offices to remain open.

Construction sites and meatworks will run at reduced capacity, while other retail, manufacturing and administration businesses will be closed for six weeks.

"As much as we'd like one, there is no playbook when it comes to a pandemic," Mr Andrews said on Monday.

"But what is clear is that if we don't do this now, if this doesn't work, then we'll need a much longer list of complete shutdowns.

"It's hard to imagine what a stage five might look like but it would radically change the way people live. Not just rules on when and where you can go shopping - but restrictions on going shopping at all."

Victoria recorded 429 new infections on Monday, with 13 people tragically succumbing to the virus.

A man in his 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s, two men in their 80s and five women and two men in their 90s died.

Eight of the 13 new deaths were linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. They take the state's death toll to 136.

