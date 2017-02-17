31°
More trashing of our river islands

17th Feb 2017 3:05 AM
WHAT RUBBISH: NICA's clean up patrols are upset with this burnt-out wheelie bin found on a Noosa River island at Munna Point.
WHAT RUBBISH: NICA's clean up patrols are upset with this burnt-out wheelie bin found on a Noosa River island at Munna Point.

ENVIRONMENTAL vandals are guilty of trashing one of its best natural assets - the river - as local catchment carers came across the contents and melted remains of a wheelie bin during a clean-up patrol.

According to Noosa Integrated Catchment Association president Tony Haslam, this find on the island across from Coast Guard Noosa at Munna Point adds to the regular reports of "horrific littering and vandalism in the Noosa River”.

Ms Haslam said the cutting of trees and vegetation for camp fires was also evident on this small island.

"The resultant pollution was then just left for somebody else to worry about, so David and I collected it for proper disposal,” Mr Haslam said.

"You often hear people saying that Noosa is being loved to death, but these vandals don't love Noosa. If they did they wouldn't do this.”

He said the latest Biosphere rubbishing reinforces the disturbing amounts of litter local legend Eddie Vaughan finds during his regular clean-ups. NICA volunteers conduct weekly Noosa River collections and the group is again organising Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 5 with funding from Noosa Council.

Mr Haslam said more than 20 locations will be targeted on the day with volunteers enjoying a sausage sizzle at many sites.

He said this national event serves as a reminder of "our collective duty to act responsibly and sustainability, and particularly in respect to the creation of waste and its disposal.”

NICA River Watch volunteers will be out in the NICA Boat on Clean Up Australia Day and anyone who wants to join in with their own boat can register at the sign on site at the end of Thomas St, Noosaville. Phone 54499650 or email admin@noosariver.com.au.

Peter Gardiner

Noosa News

