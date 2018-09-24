Menu
The Coalition’s primary vote has lifted despite losing its 41st Newspoll to Labor. Picture: AAP Image/The Australian Pool, Hollie Adams
Politics

PM extends lead over Shorten

24th Sep 2018 5:09 AM

SCOTT Morrison has extended his healthy lead over Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister and the Coalition's primary vote has lifted despite losing its 41st Newspoll to Labor.

The Coalition's vote rose two points to 36 per cent while Labor's fell to 39 and they trailed 46 to 54 on a two-party preferred basis, according to the latest Newspoll published in The Australian on Sunday night.

Mr Morrison increased his lead as preferred PM to 13 points over Labor leader Mr Shorten by 45 to 32 per cent.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has extended his lead over Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister. Picture: AAP Image/Perry Duffin
Mr Shorten's approval fell five points while Mr Morrison's rose three points. Mr Morrison's approval is the best result for a prime minister since February 2016.

The Greens' primary vote remains at 10 per cent while One Nation stays at six per cent.

Support for other minor parties and independents rose one point to nine per cent.

The poll of 1675 voters was conducted nationally.

Mr Shorten’s approval rating fell five points while Mr Morrison’s rose three points. Picture: AAP Image/Hamish Blair
