Police are asking for assistance from anyone who may have seen one of these 11 people in relation to various Noosa incidents.
News

MOST WANTED: 11 people Noosa Police want to speak to urgently

Matt Collins
9th Feb 2020 10:54 AM
NOOSA Police believe these 11 people could assist with their current investigations ranging from stealing to break-and-enter.

If you know of their whereabouts contact Policelink on 131 444.

Police recommend members of the public do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

 

Mary St, Noosaville.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, January 12 2020 at approximately 2:13pm in Mary St, Noosaville.

 

 

Mary St, Noosaville.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, October 2 2019 at approximately 5:40pm at Mary St, Noosaville.

 

 

Mary St Noosaville.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft.

The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, January 9 2020 at approximately 12:20pm at Mary St, Noosaville.

 

 

Mary St, Noosaville.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, January 8 2020 at approximately 12:30pm at Mary St, Noosaville.

 

 

Mary St, Noosaville.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday, November 4 2019 at approximately 4:00pm at Mary St, Noosaville.

 

Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Heads.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, January 8 2020 at approximately 12:30pm at Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Heads.

 

 

 

Gibson Rd, Noosaville.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, October 26 2019 at approximately 1:40pm at Gibson Rd, Noosaville.

 

 

 

Glen Abby Ave, Peregian Springs.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent break-and-enter.

The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, November 28 2019 at approximately 2:50am at Glen Abby Ave, Peregian Springs.

 

 

 

Mary St, Noosaville.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, September 14 2019 at approximately 1:40pm at Mary St, Noosaville.

 

 

 

Gibson Rd, Noosaville.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, June 30 2018 at approximately 2:30pm at Gibson Rd, Noosaville.

 

 

 

Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Heads.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday, June 7 2019 at approximately 6:00pm at Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Heads.

