Mum ‘drowned’ daughter as cheating revenge

Bethan Colebourn was found dead at the family home in October 2017. Picture: Hampshire Police/INS News

A MOTHER drowned her three-year-old daughter in the bath after becoming convinced her husband was having an affair, a court heard today.

Housewife Claire Colebourn, 36, allegedly held little Bethan under the water before putting her on a bed where she was discovered with soaking wet hair the next day by her grandmother.

Former science teacher Colebourn wept today as jurors were told she mistakenly believed her husband Michael, 38, was cheating on her with a fellow executive at his marine firm and even emailed her claims to his colleagues, The Sun reports.

It is alleged Colebourn even believed her husband was spying on her through the 'Wi-Fi and computer' at the home they had shared, told family he was a "controlling bully" and filed divorce papers claiming he did not want Bethan in his life.

However, the last time he had seen his beloved daughter alive, Mr Colebourn took her to a park and Bethan hugged and kissed him before he left the little girl with her mother.

Winchester Crown Court heard the mother's obsession had seen her spend days scouring the internet for details on her husband's former girlfriend, as well as researching suicide and if drowning was painless.

Prosecutor Kerry Maylin said Bethan was found dead at her Fordingbridge, Hants, home in October 2017.

Despite medics racing the little girl to hospital they were unable to save her.

Colebourn herself was found suffering a diabetic episode, having administered a huge dose of insulin in the hours after.

After her little girl's death, the court was told Colebourn posted two chilling letters, the first to a police station in Bournemouth, Dorset, detailing what had happened to her relationship with her husband and the second to her mum, telling her she loved her.

Ms Maylin said: "When she was cautioned by police, Claire said 'we had a bath, we had a bath and I can't remember anything else'.

"On the journey to the police station, she said 'I did not kill her'. But at the police station in Southampton, officers reported she was in a jovial mood, almost laughing and joking."

They said in an intercepted letter, Colebourn described her husband as "controlling" and a "bully".

She added: "She said she didn't save her daughter from the bath, adding "I did not want her to suffer" and 'in my eyes, I saved her'.

"In the final police interview, Claire said, 'I am responsible. Bethan drowned because I was there, I held her under the water'."

Husband Michael, a chief executive officer of luxury marine interior company Trimline, is expected to give evidence at a later date.

Claire Colebourn denies one count of murder.

The trial continues.

