Mother of all lures for Cooroy Fusion Festival

IN FRAME: Wythes photo fun at Cooroy Fusion will be a guaranteed snap.

THIS year, the Cooroy Fusion Festival fun will be a guaranteed snap enabling visitors to freeze-frame a priceless gift photo for mum at the Wythes Real Estate photo booth.

Held Saturday, May 11 - the day before Mother's Day - the photo booth is one of the festival's most popular free activities.

Fusion chair Jim Ennis encourages families to join in the fun and bring mum along.

"This year we've got mum covered on several counts. There are fantastic local market stalls, great entertainment and of course Wythes' retro photo booth and card making activities,” he said.

"As with almost everything at Cooroy Fusion, the card making activity is free, as is the photo booth thanks to the support of our great sponsors.”

Sirah Robb from Wythes Real Estate said she is looking forward to seeing past, present and future clients visiting the festival and encouraged everyone to drop in to the photo booth.

"The photo booth will be at the Butter Factory Arts Centre. Get your photo taken and use the photo strip to make a unique Mother's Day card. I just loved the strip photos and card my son made me at Fusion last year,” she said.

Cooroy Fusion Festival is a whole of town event including Apex Park activities such as market, community and food stalls; the Bendigo Bank Entertainment marquee; Cooroy Rag Skate Aid demonstrations; BMX demonstrations; the Cooroy Supa IGA Tastes of the Hinterland marquee with food samples; Noosa Art's Theatre's Tweedledum and Tweedledee character appearances and the Noosa Pengari Steiner School sponsored Geckoes Wildlife Show.

Across the road at Cooroy Library there are a range of programs and entertainment including Makerspace activities, Lego lounge and Old MacDonald's Animal Farm sponsored by Cooroy Country Menswear & Jeanery.

The Butter Factory Arts Centre will also have arty activities including the Clay Shed Australian Pottery Throw Down, hand building for children and adults market stalls and the Larrikin Puppet Show in the outdoor amphitheatre space.

The Noosa District Orchid Society Annual Show is at the CWA Hall; the Lifeline Denim Sale is at the Cooroy Memorial Hall; and woodworking displays at the Cooroora Woodworkers and Cooroy Camphor Laurel Group in Lower Mill Road.

This event couldn't be held without the support of volunteers and sponsors including Noosa Council, Cooroy Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank and Tourism Noosa.

For more information, visit www.cooroyfusion festival.com.au.