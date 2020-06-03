Mother of Floyd’s daughter speaks out. SEE VIDEO

The mother of George Floyd's young daughter has broken down in tears while delivering an emotional address about his death.

Roxie Washington spoke about the day Mr Floyd was killed last week, dying while being arrested by a white police officer who knelt on his neck for almost 10 minutes, despite being handcuffed and screaming that he couldn't breathe.

She explained that he had been out looking for work as one of the 40 million Americans to apply for unemployment in the past 10 weeks due to the coronavirus crisis.

And Ms Jackson spoke of her grief at what Mr Floyd has left behind - his young daughter, Gianna.

"I don't have a lot to say because I can't get my words together right now, but I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took," she said.

"At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle.

"If there is a problem she's having where she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson joined her at the press conference, explaining that his long-time friend had relocated to Minneapolis, Minnesota to provide for his family.

"That was the main reason for moving. When he called me, his whole reason coming was to get here, get away from Texas so he could provide for his family, be a better father," Mr Jackson said.

"His whole reason being in Minnesota was to drive trucks. He was doing great here, turning a curve, and then this happened. So, he was doing his part."

A Minneapolis police officer kneels on the neck of a handcuffed George Floyd, who was pleading that he could not breathe. He then died.

Pointing down to her daughter, Ms Washington said: "This is proof that he was a good man."

"I'm here for my baby and I'm here for George, because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks."

A medical examiner's report yesterday classified Mr Floyd's death as homicide, saying he had "experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer".

The release followed an independent post-mortem commissioned by Mr Floyd's family, which found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

While held down by Derek Chauvin, who has been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter over the incident, Mr Floyd repeatedly said: "I can't breathe."

Video footage of the brutal arrest and Mr Floyd's subsequent arrest went viral a day later, sparking outage and leading to a series of volatile protests in Minneapolis.

Those demonstrations have now spread across the United States to countless cities - both peaceful calls for change as well as rioting and widespread property destruction.

