Mother on mission to save young men from suicide

NOT FORGOTTEN: Sandra Moran holds an image of her son Jaie who committed suicide. Alistair Brightman

CENTRAL Queensland mum Sandra Moran is haunted after losing her son Jaie four years ago, just two days after his 22nd birthday.

Ms Moran is on a mission to share her story with as many people as possible to save young men working in construction like her son and show them there is hope.

The Fraser Coast mother will speak at the Women's Health Centre on 20 Tank St at 6.30pm on Tuesday

Ms Moran said Gladstone was an important starting place for her to talk about the mental illness after her son died during a fly-in-fly-out stint.

"My son was was living in Gladstone and travelling to Biloela for work," she said.

"He was a new dad and he was away from his family.

"He also had untreated bi-polar so there was a big mix of things going on.

"But he never once told me how we was feeling. He did tell his brother but swore him to secrecy.

"Suicide was never a word we knew much about in our family so when it happened it was a big shock."

Ms Moran said she could not forget the day she went to a motel room with the coroner to confirm the body there was her son Jaie.

"I kept thinking, they've got the wrong boy. Jaie is just missing," she said.

"I want to educate our young men and tell them to own their mental illness and go out and find help because we do love you and we do care."

If you or someone you love is in crisis, or needs support right now, please phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency, please phone 000.