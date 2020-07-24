Mother, sons in court for $1m drugs, weapons charges

A MOTHER and her sons alleged to have grown about $1 million worth of marijuana on family property have returned to court.

Brothers Jethro Todd, 29, and Johnas Todd, 36, were arrested when police raided their Uki properties on March 13.

Police allege they found more than 300 marijuana plants, 2000 MDMA pills, $80,101.50 in cash and weapons including firearms and a crossbow.

During a bail application hearing on March 16 at Tweed Heads Local Court, the court was told the brothers, who lived in separate homes on their parents' property, had been under police surveillance since June 2019.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Val Short said police allegedly found a hydroponic set up of marijuana plants with an estimated street value of almost $1 million on Jethro's property.

She said the "sophisticated set-up" was allegedly underneath Jethro's living room.

Jethro Todd is charged with cultivation of a large commercial quantity of prohibited plant enhanced indoor means and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime.

The men's lawyer, Darren Mahony, told the court there was no evidence Jethro was supplying the marijuana, nor was there evidence of harvesting. He rejected a claim his clients would interfere with witnesses or evidence.

Police allege they found 2000 MDMA pills in Johnas's kitchen, as well as marijuana plants, multiple weapons including rifles, hand guns and a crossbow, and the materials to make a silencer.

Johnas is charged with seven offences including cultivating prohibited plants, supplying prohibited drugs in large commercial quantities, possessing unregistered firearms and manufacturing a prohibited firearm without licence.

He was also given a fresh charge of knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime in the amount of $64,351.50.

Both men at the time were refused bail, but Jethro was granted bail at Sydney Supreme Court on April 15.

His bail conditions include reporting to Murwillumbah Police Station three days a week, owning one mobile phone, staying at his nominated Bogangar address unless for work or medical purposes, and providing a $50,000 surety.

Their mother, Joy Ann Ross, 56, was arrested on April 14 and charged with knowingly taking part in cultivating a large commercial quantity of prohibited plants.

Ms Ross was granted bail the same day in Lismore Local Court after agreeing to surrender her passport, provide $1000 surety and to live at her Uki property.

All three cases returned to Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

The court was told a police brief was compliant for Jethro Todd and Joy Ann Ross.

Prosecutor Kate Biffen asked the court for more time to assess forensic results in relation to the firearms allegedly seized from Johnas Todd.

Johnas Todd's case will return to court on August 19 for a brief status mention.

Jethro Todd and Joy Ann Ross will return to court on September 23 for charge certification.

