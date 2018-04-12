Mother's Day fun at Fusion Festival

FOR MUM: Mother's Day card making is a feature of the Cooroy Fusion Festival.

FOR MUM: Mother's Day card making is a feature of the Cooroy Fusion Festival. LEO WILES

COOROY Fusion Festival is on Saturday, May 12, the day before Mother's Day.

Everyone knows how special mums are in our lives and the Cooroy Fusion Festival plans to make it extra special for mums this year.

"This year we've got mum covered on several counts,” festival organiser Chris Bell said.

"With all the fantastic local market stalls, the festival is the perfect place to do that last minute gift shopping for Mother's Day.

"You are sure to find the perfect, unique gift. Better still, why not give mum the gift of your time by taking her along to enjoy the festival?

"We've also got a great Mother's Day card making activity using photos taken in a funky inflatable photo booth.”

As with almost everything at Cooroy Fusion, the card making activity is free, as is the photo booth.

"We are so excited to be major sponsors for this festival because it is a great community event which really highlights what is so wonderful about Cooroy and the Noosa hinterland,” Wythes Real Estate's Sirah Robb said.

"We encourage everyone to drop in to the photo booth at the Butter Factory Arts Centre and get your photo taken.”