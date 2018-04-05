Mother's plea: Kayla deserves to die with dignity

A MOTHER'S LOVE: Kat' Geltch finds the strength to fight for her daughter, Kayla, inset, as she battles brain cancer.

A MOTHER'S LOVE: Kat' Geltch finds the strength to fight for her daughter, Kayla, inset, as she battles brain cancer. Valerie Horton

JUST years ago, Kat Geltch completely opposed voluntary euthanasia on the belief it was murder.

Now, the Hervey Bay mum of three is pleading for it to be legalised after witnessing her daughter's quality of life deteriorate from incurable brain cancer.

It was in 2016 when Ms Geltch found Kayla, 20, laying lifeless on her bedroom floor after suffering an allergic reaction to medication.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

She was taken to hospital where they scanned her brain and found a tumour the size of a large lemon.

"She was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour two years ago but they discovered it was stage 4 brain cancer in September last year," Ms Geltch said.

"It affected the mobility and learning part of her brain."

After surgery last year, Kayla, who also lives with autism and has the emotional age of an 18-month old, was told she had only weeks to live.

Kayla Geltch. Contributed

However, she defied doctors expectations by surviving months later and eventually walking unassisted.

Earlier this week, Ms Geltch heard about a new euthanasia advocacy group which will hold its first meeting in Bundaberg on Friday.

Bundaberg woman Phyllis Wagner took on the roles of Wide Bay and Bundaberg/Burnett electorate co-ordinator for Dying with Dignity Queensland. The group hope to take their call to legalise voluntary euthanasia to Canberra to lobby the government for change.

For Ms Geltch who said she didn't want to see her daughter spend her final days suffering, the change couldn't come quick enough.

"Watching your own child go from being a very healthy girl to someone who's going to die in total agony, those are memories we don't want for her or for us," she said.

"If I see Kayla suffering in pain, I don't care, I'll take it to the high court to make (euthanasia) happen. "I'll take her where ever they have it."

Kayla now lives at home with her mother but is currently in respite. Throughout their journey, Ms Geltch said she had received support from Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen.

"He helped me get a lot of stuff done that I was fighting for including having the Royal Flying Doctors fly her to Brisbane," she said.

"He helped with hospital transfers and he's been amazing through the entire ordeal." For now, Ms Geltch wants to focus on keeping her "cheeky and beautiful" daughter as healthy as possible and looking forward to her 21st birthday.

"She deserves to be happy."