Motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, broken jaw, missing teeth

Loganlea motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, jaw, missing teeth
Crime

14th Dec 2020 7:39 AM
A 57-year-old man has suffered broken bones and has had teeth knocked out after he was hit by a motorbike at a park south of Brisbane.

Police are seeking witnesses to the event at Evergreen Park at Loganlea about 5.30pm on Sunday.

They say the man was walking his dog in the park when he approached a man on a motorbike who was alleged riding dangerously in the area.

After an argument, the rider is alleged to have deliberately ridden his bike into the man.

The man was taken to Logan Hospital and has received treatment for a broken leg and jaw and missing teeth.

Anyone with information, or footage, is urged to contact police.

