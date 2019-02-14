Menu
The Dawson Hwy at Callemondah is closed due to a traffic crash.
UPDATE: Dawson Hwy remains closed after motorcycle crash

Mark Zita
by
14th Feb 2019 7:54 AM | Updated: 10:48 AM

10.20AM: POLICE have advised the inbound lanes of the Dawson Hwy will remain closed due to a traffic crash earlier this morning.

Crews are still investigating.

9.20AM: THE DAWSON Hwy is expected to be closed for 3-4 hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Police have advised drivers that the Dawson Hwy, Callemondah is currently closed to traffic after a motorcycle accident.

The incident happened at about 7.00am.

The Queensland Ambulance service said the rider was not transported to hospital.

It's not known how long the highway will be closed.

This is a breaking news event, more to come.

gladstone region queensland ambulance service queensland police service traffic accident
Gladstone Observer

