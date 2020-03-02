Motorcyclist doing 191 had ‘a shit day at work’

Leaving Darwin Local court, Sebastian Padovan pleaded guilty to riding a motorcycle 191 km in a 100 zone on Tiger Brennan Drive.

A MOTORCYCLIST caught riding 191km/h in a 100km/h zone on Tiger Brennan Dr told a judge he did so to relieve stress from his "shit day at work."

Sebastian Padovan, 24, represented himself in Darwin Local Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to driving at a dangerous speed exceeding 45km/k over the speed limit in the early hours of January 11.

The court heard that Padovan was driving outbound on Tiger Brennan Drive in Darwin at around 12.30am when police with speed cameras clocked him travelling 191km/h in a 100km/h before pulling him over and charging him.

According to the statement of agreed facts, tendered in court, when asked by police why Padovan was speeding he replied: "Not really an excuse - shit day at work, just wanted to go home."

He told Chief Judge Elizabeth Morris in court that he had a stressful shift at his job in a call centre, and that "the only way I knew how to relieve that stress was to speed on a motorcycle."

Ms Morris said Padovan was lucky that he was the only one riding on the road at that time.

"In this particular occasion you didn't jeopardise anyone but yourself," she said.

"You will not survive any kind of crash going 191 on Darwin roads."

Padovan was convicted and ordered to pay $1,150 in fines and victims' levies.

His licence was disqualified for three months.