Motorcyclist found with meth to face court

Police have charged a man after a pursuit in Pomona on September 1.

Police have charged a man after a pursuit in Pomona on September 1.

A FATHER’S Day joy ride turned into a nasty police pursuit for a motorcyclist who will now face court on a string of charges.

Police have charged a 38-year-old Torquay man after he allegedly drove a stolen motorbike on the wrong side of the road at Pomona on September 1.

It will be alleged at 9.17pm police observed a stolen motorcycle travelling on Pomona Connection Rd at Pomona and activated lights and siren.

Police allege the motorbike crossed double lines to the wrong side of the road on a corner and accelerated away. The motorbike then turned into Bakers Rd and Enchelmeier Rd before heading onto a track and hitting a wire fence.

The man fled on foot and was located by a police dog and arrested.

He has been charged with one count of dangerous driving, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, receiving tainted property, unlicensed driving, possession of dangerous drug (amphetamine) and evading police.

He has also been charged with two counts of assault police and four counts of obstructing police.

He will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court at a later date.