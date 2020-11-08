Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 48-year-old Brassall man is in a critical condition after he was involved in a crash yesterday afternoon.
A 48-year-old Brassall man is in a critical condition after he was involved in a crash yesterday afternoon.
News

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Nov 2020 9:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST is in a critical condition following a two-vehicle traffic crash yesterday afternoon.

The motorbike, ridden by a 48-year-old Brassall man, collided with a ute about 4.10pm, at an intersection in Brassall.

The vehicles collided as the ute turned right from Burke St into Fernvale Rd and the motorbike travelled west.

Having suffered serious injuries, the motorcyclist was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not physically injured during the incident.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Premium Content Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Technology Aussies in more than 400 locations will have broadband services disconnected but the deadline could be closer. See if it’s near where you live.

        Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Premium Content Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Lifestyle Suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent in regional areas

        Deck the halls, it’s carols time already

        Premium Content Deck the halls, it’s carols time already

        News An upcycled version off the Doonan Community Christmas Carols is coming one...

        Ali Oetjen reveals reason behind move to Coast

        Premium Content Ali Oetjen reveals reason behind move to Coast

        Entertainment Reality TV star reveals why she had to move to the Coast