Motorcyclist in serious condition after early morning crash

A MOTORCYCLIST has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition after a crash at Peregian Beach this morning.

Queensland Ambulance responded to a call around 7am on Oriole Ave after the rider collided with a stationary vehicle and a pole.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene where they treated the male patient, believed to be aged in his 30s.

The spokeswoman said paramedics did not specify the patient's injuries but confirmed he sustained "multiple injuries” from the crash.

A spokeswomen from Sunshine Coast University Hospital said the patient remains stable.