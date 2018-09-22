Menu
A motorcycle rider caught during a risky stunt at 100km/h on the Bruce Highway.
Motorcyclist’s silly stunt at 100km/h

by Dan Knowles
22nd Sep 2018 5:30 PM

A MOTORCYCLE rider has been spotted pulling stunts at 100km/h on the Bruce Highway during one of the busiest periods of the year on Queenslandâ€™s roads.

The rider, who was sporting an orange novelty helmet, was riding southbound near the Deception Bay turn off when they leant on the handle bars, lifted their right leg from beside their machine and swung it up and under themselves and continued down the highway side saddle at full speed.

 

The rider was photographed ride side saddle at high speed.
The bizarre manoeuvre came at a time the highway was full of vehicles and families heading off on a the first day of the school holiday break and when police had vowed to be out in force to help keep the roads safe.

