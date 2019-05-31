Motoring 'magic' heads for Winter Noosa Hill Climb

SERIOUS MACHINE: The Honda NSX is coming to Noosa Hill Climb .

MADILLS will showcase 50 years of Honda motoring excellence in Australia by presenting two special display cars in the pit area of the Noosa Hill Climb at Gyndier Dr, Tewantin on June 8-9.

On display thanks to Noosa Beach Classic Car Club member Graeme Steinohrt and his team at Madills will be a 50th anniversary Honda Civic Type R plus a Honda NSX.

The Honda Civic Type R set a blistering but unofficial lap record for a road-legal hot-hatch at Mount Panorama, posting a time of 2mins 35.2secs in the hands of former F1 driver Jensen Button.

The timed run was set on Easter Monday while the circuit was still closed, with the Type R doing 0-100km/h in 5.7 secs, while the numbers were even better for the NSX, taking just 2.8secs to clock 100km/h.

The on-road cost for the Honda Civic Type R is about $57,000, while deep pockets are needed for the NSX at around $460,000.

The specially gold wrapped Type R will join the street parade along Hastings St on Friday, June 7 from 3.30-4.30pm, while the NSX will be transported from Sydney that day, arriving in time for the weekend display only.

Graeme has supported the club through The Classic Car Show over the years and their contribution to the show this year will include their American Chevrolet and Silverado brands.

He will be at The Hill all weekend.

And this very competitive driver has once again entered his beloved 2005 White Honda Accord in the Pre 2000/2001cc-over category.